Minor earthquake, just beneath Teide
THE National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered an earthquake of 2 degrees on the Richter scale, just below Mount Teide.
The tremor took place at 12.30am on Tuesday, some two kilometres deep, under the volcano.
A tremor of this scale is classed as a “micro earthquake”, which can’t be felt by people. But seismographs are able to detect them, and around 8,000 occur worldwide on a daily basis.
