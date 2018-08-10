Minor earthquake, just beneath Teide

THE National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered an earthquake of 2 degrees on the Richter scale, just below Mount Teide.

The tremor took place at 12.30am on Tuesday, some two kilometres deep, under the volcano.

A tremor of this scale is classed as a “micro earthquake”, which can’t be felt by people. But seismographs are able to detect them, and around 8,000 occur worldwide on a daily basis.