Minister’s happy to meet the expat mainland groups

ROBIN Walker, Britain’s Department for Exiting the EU Minister, met Spanish Government ministers and members of the business community to discuss the Brexit issue in Madrid on Sunday.

He also took part in a round-table discussion on citizens’ rights with officials from groups representing UK nationals in Spain.

Members of Brexpats in Spain, Bremain in Spain, as well as ECREU and EuroCitizens, were welcomed to the British Embassy by Tim Hemmings, Deputy Head of Mission.

There, they spent time with various members of the Embassy and consular teams, discussing issues including health and social care, outreach and communications.

The aim was to provide the citizens’ groups’ representatives with a greater insight into the work the Embassy network does on behalf of UK nationals, provide an update on the progress of the Brexit negotiations and respond to any questions and concerns.

Minister Walker said: “I was pleased to meet with representatives of the British expat community and update them about what the government is doing to safeguard their rights, post-Brexit.

“I also valued the opportunity to hear their concerns about residency, pensions, onward movement and voting rights, and the uncertainty that many of them still feel about what Brexit means for them and their families.

“Securing the rights of citizens has always been our top priority. The draft Withdrawal Agreement will secure the rights of UK nationals living in Spain, as well as Spanish citizens and their family members living in the UK.

“But, in the unlikely event we leave without a deal, the Prime Minister has confirmed that all EU citizens resident in the UK before 29th March 2019 will be able to stay.

“And I want British expats in Spain to know that, during my meetings, I have underlined how valued and significant it would be if the Spanish Government now offered them the same reassurance.”

HMA Simon Manley said: “There are 180,000 Spanish people living in the UK, and some 300,000 British people have chosen to make Spain their home.

“The strong people-to-people links are at the heart of our bilateral relationship with Spain. And that is why I am pleased that Robin Walker was able to meet with representatives of UK nationals’ citizens’ rights groups in Spain, as well as the Spanish Government.

“Meanwhile, as the negotiations continue, both the Embassy and consulates will continue with the outreach events we have planned through Spain, with some 20 events planned between now and the end of the year.

“In the meantime, I continue to urge all UK nationals living in Spain to ensure that you are correctly registered and stay up-to-date with the latest news.

“For that, you can sign up for email alerts and visit the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk, as well as following our Brits in Spain social-media channels, including on Facebook.”