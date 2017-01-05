A million thanks to all who supported Amigos

TENERIFE’S Amigos de Gillian Banks children’s charity wishes to thank lots of people for their help in boosting its Christmas appeal for the underprivileged Guaidyl children and their families.

Sandra Coats, the charity’s fund-raiser and treasurer, said: “The response was absolutely amazing, and we owe so many people so many thanks

“We are so grateful to Madhatters, Callao Salvaje, with big thanks to Mo and Steve Thompson for all shopping and delivery collections. Also, to the residents and friends of Callao Salvaje for their huge support attending and donating at the Madhatters bar event, and to the artists who donated their time.

“Special thanks to El Medano’s Hesperia language school, including Carmen Jorge Alvarez, Maggie and Neil Beecher, plus friends and students there. Their help with this appeal was absolutely fabulous.

“Thanks again to customers and staff at The Waterfall, on Golf del Sur for yet another fabulous result, with an amazing amount of food and goodies for the centre,

“And to Carol Schleisman, at Currencies Direct, and the Women in Business group for all your help with collections and donations.

“Iceland in Los Cristianos, with Helen Widdop, Rachel Bell and all the staff, were just brilliant!

“Their fantastic idea of asking customers to donate the weekly offers. Reaped 50 boxes of biscuits, over 100 selection boxes and 78 chocolate oranges. And that’s just for starters!

“Also, Iceland at Las Chafiras again allowed us to help customers with bag-packing, enabling us again to raise further Christmas funds for Christmas for the children.”

Sandra, recovering her breath, added: “George Scooters transported us again, together with the children and staff of Guaidyl, to Santa Cruz on a Christmas shopping spree, including a visit to McDonalds, in the Meridiano Centre.

“And thanks to Sharon Hutchinson, from Silencio’s card and candy store, for the beautiful sweet parcels for the children’s Santa Cruz visit.

“Sue Hyde and her mum brought back from the UK personal gifts for the children. And in Palm Mar, Clouseaus Bar’s Ang Philpott hosting two Christmas markets there, so thanks to her and to all the stall-holders and customers for adding to the Christmas fund.

“We can’t possibly forget all you lovely people of Tenerife for donating so generously and making this happen, so a big, big thanks to you all.

“Finally, I’d like to thank Benny Rivero Hyde, who will be running in an 18km event in Gran Canaria next month, because he has offered to compete as a sponsored runner for our charity.”

Sandra also mentioned the super day she and her helpers had at Guaidyl, giving out the food parcels.

She added: “We also enjoyed a day in Santa Cruz with some of the older children, who spent the Christmas money the charity supplied, with, of course, the obligatory McDonalds happy meal thrown in.”