Migrants rescued
A TOTAL of 59 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been rescued about 160 miles south of Gran Canaria, trying to enter Europe. But nine others are feared dead.
In all, 47 men, 11 women and a baby were saved, said a coastguard spokeswoman.
The migrants, whose sea journey probably began in West Africa, were taken to the Gran Canaria port of Arguineguin after their rescue.
