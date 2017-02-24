Migrants rescued

A TOTAL of 59 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been rescued about 160 miles south of Gran Canaria, trying to enter Europe. But nine others are feared dead.

In all, 47 men, 11 women and a baby were saved, said a coastguard spokeswoman.

The migrants, whose sea journey probably began in West Africa, were taken to the Gran Canaria port of Arguineguin after their rescue.