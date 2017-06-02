A mighty surge to boost women with disabilities

TENERIFE Cabildo was in Adeje last week to co-launch the Magarza Sur project, which is an initiative to empower and enhance the personal development and social-inclusion potential of women with disabilities.

The project is driven by the CoordiCanarias organisation, which assists people with physical challenges, alongside Sinpromi, a Tenerife group established to protect the rights of those with special needs, plus the Adeje and Arafo Councils, and Hey!Participa.

Cabildo Equality Councillor Estefanía Castro says similar projects in La Laguna and Santa Cruz have been successful, and adds: “Now, we’re bringing these activities to the South to meet an existing need for women with ‘functional diversity’ outside the municipal zones.”

In particular, because in many cases, “disabled women are considered invisible”, she insists.

Carmen Lucía Rodríguez, Adeje’s Equality Politics Councillor, spoke of the double discrimination suffered by women who have special needs.

“The challenge and the obligation for public bodies is to do all they can to ensure a society that is equal and just for all,” she said.

Natacha Afonso, Arafo’s Social Services Councillor, invited other boroughs to get involved, while Sinpromi’s Dulce Torres said that now was the time “to break down stereotypes and prejudices”.

Equality of opportunities is most important for women with special needs because they have been proven to suffer more and increased discrimination, in terms of education and employment opportunities. And they are more susceptible to violence and abuse.

The objective of the project is not simply to highlight the reality of women in this situation, but also to reduce discrimination and assist in personal development and self-esteem.