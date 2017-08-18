Mighty oak kills 13 church-goers

TRAGEDY struck outside a church in Madeira, Portugal, when an enormous tree toppled over, killing 13 people during Tuesday’s Roman Catholic feast day,

A 12-month-old baby and a two-year-old French toddler were among the eight females and five men dead, with 49 others injured.

Scores of people were gathered in a leafy square, celebrating Holy Mass, when the 200-year-old oak tree, on a slope above the square, came crashing down as the choir sang.

The victims had been among the worshippers, honouring Our Lady of the Mountain in a village near the island’s main city of Funchal.

Local people told Portuguese media that they had warned officials of the tree’s danger. But Funchal City Council denied receiving a notice about an unsafe tree.

Sixteen of the injured people, including the two-year-old, and a Portuguese 14-year-old, remain in the hospital, with seven in a serious condition.

The annual festival was held in honour of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, when Catholics celebrate the raising of the body of Jesus Christ’s mother into heaven. It is one of six Catholic holy days of obligation, when people are expected to attend church services.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his condolences for the victims and said he would be visiting the island.

“I will go to Funchal to learn more about what has happened, and, of course, to bring words of encouragement and comfort to those who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Miguel Albuquerque, head of Madeira’s regional government, declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Madeira, a popular tourist destination, is dubbed the “pearl of the Atlantic” and is the largest of several Portuguese islands in the North Atlantic.