Messi mission to aid kids’ top cancer unit

BARCELONA’s megastar striker Lionel Messi is putting his weight behind a campaign to raise 60m euros to build Europe’s leading child-cancer hospital at the city’s Hospital Sant Joan de Déu.

The #paralosvalientes (for the brave) campaign will pitch the Argentine international footballer alongside the FC Barcelona Foundation and the IESE business school.

“It will cost 30m euros to build the hospital and another 30m euros to buy the proton [therapy] machine, which reduces side-effects in patients,” said hospital director Manel del Castillo.

He was speaking during the campaign launch, at Barcelona’s Nou Camp stadium, at which an astonishing total of 3m euros was raised.

Apart from the 60m-euro costs to secure the project, a further 35m euros will have to be found annually for running costs.

Messi attended the hospital for growth-hormone treatment after moving to Barcelona at the age of 13 to play for the club’s youth team.

He is also featured in a promotional video to help raise funds around the world.

“For every child cancer detected, there are 200 cases in adults,” said oncologist Andrés Morales, who is leading the project. “In Spain there are 1,200 cases a year, but it is hard to find funding and we have to rely on philanthropy.

“This project is the dream of a lot of people, and, above all, children. It is an unusual disease that affects randomly. That is why we must be ready when it comes.”

The ambition is to double the number of patients receiving treatment at Sant Joan de Déu, which, currently, stands at 216.

“This will be done through three financing sources,” said Del Castillo. “The first will be through the public health service, the second through agreements with other countries, and, finally, a donor fund will be set up to help children in countries which do not have arrangements with ours.”

He hopes the hospital, which will be the world’s third-most-important for treating child cancer, will be “a world-class elite facility, but not for the elite,” highlighting the importance of establishing strong international ties.

Morales added: “Sixty years ago, we had virtually no solutions for child-cancer cases; today, 80% of children are cured.

“This percentage could be increased, but we need a centre where the talk is about cancer the whole time, and all the resources are used to solve problems.

Morales also stressed the need to acquire proton machines for a form of cancer treatment, that brings with it fewer side-effects, which is especially important for children.