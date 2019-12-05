Messi canes the rest with six of the best!

LIONEL MESSI, Barcelona’s talismanic striker, has beaten Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the Ballon d’Or for a record sixth time.

The 32-year-old Argentine bagged football’s top prize, having scored 54 times for club and country during the 2018-2019 season.

“Today is my sixth Ballon d’Or,” he said. “It’s a completely different moment, lived with my family and my children.

“As my wife said, you must never stop dreaming but always work to improve and continue to enjoy. I am very lucky… I am blessed.”

Messi finished ahead of Dutch defender van Dijk, who helped his club Liverpool overcome Tottenham to win the Champions League in Madrid this summer.

In third place was former Real Madrid star Ronaldo, who completed a big-money move to Juventus last year.

Meanwhile, in women’s football, American striker Megan Rapinoe, who led the US national team to a second consecutive World Cup this year, won the Golden Ball award, with England’s Lucy Bronze second.

Top 10 order of merit

Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal) Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt) Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain and France) Alisson (Liverpool and Brazil) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal) Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City and Algeria)