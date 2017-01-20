Meet Toby

TOBY is looking for his forever home in his twilight years. He’s 10 years old, and is small and affectionate. Like most older dogs, he has some aches and pains, and is blind in one eye.

He says: “None of this phases me, though, and I still love life and enjoy short walks. I came to the refuge because my elderly owner became very ill and could no longer look after me.

“We were both very sad about that. We had been together, just the two of us, for many years, so I did get very protective. I would love to have a home where I can give all my love to just one person, and be soul mates.

“I found it very hard to cope in the refuge, and now live in a foster home. My lovely foster mum says I am such an affectionate boy, and would be the perfect companion in a home that suits me.

“Do you have a place in your heart for me, please? In return, I promise to give you so much love. If you would like to meet me, please get in touch with my people at K9 in any of the ways mentioned below.”

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm. Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.