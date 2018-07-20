Meet Sprite!

K9 animal news

SPRITE is a medium-sized chap who’s about a year old. He’s a beautiful champagne-and-white colour, and has lovely, green eyes.

He was found by the police, wandering the strees of El Roque, all alone and scared. At first, he was terrified. But, slowly, we began to gain his trust, and, once he feels comfortable with someone, he is very affectionate. Because of his shy attitude, he requires an adopter who has the necessary patience.

He is very energetic, and loves running around, playing with toys and even going swimming when he has the chance. Sprite can be quite particular about which dogs he gets along with. For this reason, we recommend he goes to a home with no other dogs.

He has been at the refuge since January, and it is time for him to find a safe and warm home with a loving family, where he can start all over again. If you would like to meet Sprite, contact us on 6676 38468, or come up to the refuge any day.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.