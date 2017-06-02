Meet Samantha

SAMANTHA is a loving and gentle girl who, six months ago, was abandoned overnight at the refuge by her previous family. She says: “They didn’t explain why they left me, and I worry that it’s because I did something wrong.

“My people at K9 say that’s very unlikely, as I am such a friendly, clever and well-behaved girl. Everyone is very good to me here, but I do find being in the refuge very difficult at times.

“I am quite a sensitive soul, and don’t like being amongst so many other dogs. It can be noisy at times, and a little stressful for dogs like me. That’s why I so want to find my loving, safe-and-secure, forever home soon.

“I share my kennel here with my friend Ghost, and we get on very well. It’s not that I don’t like other dogs, I just get a little frightened around so many of them. My walkers at the refuge say I am a joy to walk with.

“I think this is because I am very good on the lead, and off. I also love to learn new things, and to run around and have fun. I always come back when called, though, because I know that is what a good dog does.

“Please, do you have a place in your home and heart for me? In return, I promise to be the best dog ever. I’m only around two years old, so we would have years of good times together.”

If you would like to meet Samantha, please get in touch with us in any of the ways mentioned below.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.