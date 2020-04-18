MEET THE ‘ROBOT’ THAT HAS TRANSFORMED COVID-19 TESTING

The Cobas 6800, the HUC robot capable of performing over 1,400 tests a day, is now working to detect COVID-19 after sitting idle in the Tenerife hospital.



An analytical machine capable of processing more than 1,400 coronavirus tests a day that was unused at the University Hospital of the Canary Islands (HUC), is now fully operational after the arrival of the correct chemical reactants and reagents for the PCR tests for COVID-19.

The Cobas 6800 is designed for high-performance applications such as viral load monitoring, blood donor screening, and microbiological testing, and can perform up to 380 tests in an eight hour shift (1,400 in 24 hours), and have the results in less than two hours.

The microbiology laboratory technicians at the HUC where the coronavirus tests are performed, were working manually with other devices, but they saw that the one with the highest capacity for PCR analysis was not being used.

This is because these Roche brand reagents were being validated in Barcelona, and subsequently, were initially distributed to several regions across Spain that had high rates of infection, among which the Canary Islands were not listed.

Since the reagents have arrived in Tenerife, the HUC central laboratory robot has started processing around 800 PCRs a day, with results in two hours.

The first beneficiaries have been the almost 1,000 residents and workers of the Hogar Santa Rita old peoples home in Puerto de la Cruz, where two residents have tested positive, being asymptomatic.

Overall the Canary Islands has gone from an average of between 800 and 1,000 tests daily, to 1,700 last Thursday, and in total 27,000 PCRs to detect the coronavirus have been performed.