Meet Nepo

K9 animal news

NEPO has been at K9 for nearly a year. This handsome boy is a favourite among staff and volunteers. He is a Podenco mix, and is about 2-3 years old.

He never seems phased by living in the kennels, and is always very relaxed and chilled. He shares his kennel with two other males, Chacho and Erwin, and they all love playing together and running around, when they get the chance.

When out walking, Nepo likes to be spoiled with treats, but he also loves to chase lizards, and does a really good job trying to catch them. No bush or wall is too big for him to climb into, or up! He has succeeded a couple of times when it comes to catching lizards. He holds no prisoners!

He is a pleasure to walk on the lead, and loves getting out to explore the trails around K9. When he is off lead, the Podenco in him really comes out, as he goes off searching for some unlucky lizards to find. He loves to run and run, but, don’t worry, he will come back when you call him, and give him a little reward.

His cool, calm nature makes him so easy to be around, and he is very curious of other dogs. He likes to get to know them and play with them, and seems to get on with most of them.

He is really good with people as well, which makes him suitable to walk with any of our walkers. If you have any treats in your pocket, he becomes your best friend and tries to sniff them out, but also knows when he is over-stepping the mark. He is obedient and super-friendly, and is always ready for a cuddle.

His two room-mates, Erwin and Chacho, both love Nepo, as he is a great playmate to have. Chacho, who is a Podenco, will run and run with him for ages, and they like to play tug-o-war with one of our toys we have at K9.

It is a lot of fun to watch. Nobody’s sure which one of them is winning the battle at the moment, but, last time, Nepo won! Come and meet Nepo, any day of the week, between 9.30am and 1.30pm at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.