Meet Millie!

K9 animal news

Millie is eighteen months old, and had to come to the refuge when her first family had a difficult change in their lives, and couldn’t look after her any more. They were all very sad about it, but Millie knows that, sometimes, things just happen which are out of our control.

Millie says: “My folks here say I am such a people dog. That means I just love, love, love people and want to be with them all the time. I don’t mind other dogs at all. In fact, I get on really well with them, but people are my favourites, for sure.

“My walkers love going out with me because I am full of energy and so good when I am off the lead. I love to run around and play, but I never go far from my people, and I always, always come back when called.

“I also really like to learn new things and to keep my mind active. I think it’s because I am quite intelligent, if I do say so myself. Sometimes, though, I just like having a break, and to sit and chill for a while and have some me time. We all need that.

“My people at K9 are very good to me, but the truth is I can’t settle very well here. I am a loving and affectionate girl, and really want to spend as much time as I can with people, and not with other noisy dogs.

“Do you please have a place in your home, and heart, for me? All I want is to be loved, exercised and cared for. In return, I promise to give you all my love and devotion.”

If you would like to meet Millie, please get in touch with us in any of the ways mentioned below.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.