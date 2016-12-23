Meet Lia

K9 News

Hi, I’m Lia. I’m five months old, and the best and brightest pup ever. That’s what my people at K9 tell me, and I’m sure they’re right!

I’m going to be medium-sized when I’m fully grown, smaller than everyone thought when I arrived at the refuge, two months ago.

My elderly owners had to take me to the refuge, as a change in circumstances meant they could not keep me. I was very sad about that and I do miss them, but I’m hoping to find my new lovely home very soon.

I have made lots of friends at the refuge, and I’m learning about being a grown up and responsible dog from my best friend, Fred.

He’s an older lad who has been around, so knows what he is talking about. I love to learn new things, and know how to “sit” and “gimme five”. I even do “heel” a little bit.

I’m now learning not to jump up, but it’s quite difficult as I’m still a puppy, and love to leap around. I’ll get there though! I love my walks, and am very good off and on the lead.

My favourite game is running after my tennis ball. I even take it back … sometimes!

I’m wondering whether you have a place in your home and heart for me. I promise to give you lots of love, fun and devotion in return. If you would like to meet me, please get in touch with my people at K9, in any of the ways mentioned below.

Festive Greetings

All of us at K9 have only one wish this Christmas, and that is for Lia, and each of our beautiful dogs, to find their loving, safe and forever homes soon.

However, while they patiently wait for their day to come, we know and appreciate how much your support ensures they are as happy and healthy as can be.

From all at K9 – our pupsters and their people – we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy 2017.

Meet Our Dogs

We have many dogs – in all shapes and sizes – waiting patiently for their loving, safe and secure, forever homes. You can see them all – their stories and pictures – on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm. Alternatively, call us on 667 638 468 or e-mail info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming re-homings on Facebook, by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.