Meet Hector

Live Arico news

HECTOR is a young man of around 6-8 months. He is a Labrador-cross, and has found himself homeless for that timeless reason of not remaining tiny and fluffy.

He is sweet and friendly, has lots of energy, and would be the perfect companion for someone with an active life. If you would like to meet Hector, please contact Marc on 652 297 853 for a puppy date!

Dog-walking club

The dog-walking club has been suspended until 29th September because of the very warm weather, which takes its toll on both dogs and walkers. The club will resume at the end of the month: every Saturday from 9am-1pm. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572 for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com