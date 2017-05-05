Meet Hans

HANS is about three years old, and was left on his own outside the refuge, nine months ago, by his family.

He says: “I don’t really understand why, as I am a good dog. I am very well behaved and have a kind nature. I don’t judge them, though; maybe it was very difficult for them to leave me, and there were things going on in their lives that I did not understand.

“My people here at K9 say I am a typical, gentle giant. I think they mean I am a big dog and have a sweet nature. I do get quite nervous when I meet people, especially men I don’t know, and it takes me a little while to trust them.

“For example, when walkers come to the refuge to take me out, I sometimes refuse to go with them. I can’t help it; it’s just because of how my life has been in my earlier years.

“I think, though, that this makes it harder for me to find my forever family. If only people would give me time to get to know them, I would be the most loving and loyal companion. I realise, though, that this is a lot to ask for, in this busy world. Do you have that time, and a place in your home and heart for me, please? I would be so grateful.”

If you would like to meet Hans, please get in touch with us in any of the ways mentioned below.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.