Meet Gabriella

Molly’s animal-care news

THIS beautiful girl is Gabriella. She is a four-year-old, grey, dappled Great Dane. She was rescued from a very-small apartment, and it was obvious she had been used for breeding.

She is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves cuddles and kisses. She’s great with people and other dogs, and would make a lovely, family pet. If you would like to foster or adopt Gabriella, please contact us on 6676 21875 or 6676 21727, to arrange a visit.