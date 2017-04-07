Meet Arya

K9 animal news

Arya came to K9 with her mum and six brothers and sisters when she was only four weeks old. They all soon had new homes and families. Sadly, Arya’s new mum is now very ill and her dad needs to look after her, so, at six months old, she is back at the refuge looking for her forever family.

Arya says: “We are all very sad and my dad is very worried about me, but sometimes bad things just happen. My people here at K9 say I am such a smart, young girl. I have been lucky enough to go to puppy-training classes recently, and everyone agrees I am top of the class.

“Even my class teacher says this, so I know it’s true! Now I sit, stay, lie down, come to my name and walk to heel. I can do a high-five, too, but that’s just for fun.

“I have to say that it has all been quite easy for me. I think it’s because I love learning things. I’m a friendly girl, and just love to be with people. Sometimes it’s to have fun, but also to chill and relax.

“Do you please have a place in your home and heart for me? All I want is a loving, happy family to grow up with. In return, I promise I’ll be your best girl. If you would like to meet me, please get in touch with my people at K9, in any of the ways mentioned below.”

Flight-buddies needed

Four of our dogs have lovely new homes waiting for them in northern Europe. Now they need to get there! Are you flying to Malmo, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Stuttgart or Munich soon? If so, are you willing to be a flight-buddy for one of our dogs? There’s very little to it, and it is very rewarding. If you can help, please contact us in any of the ways detailed below.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com