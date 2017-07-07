Meet Arya and Campbell

K9 animal news

SISTER and brother, Arya and Campbell, came to the refuge as tiny pups and quickly found their new home together. Sadly, due to serious family illness, they had to return here when they were six months old.

They are both delightful guys, and are fun-loving, affectionate and sweet-natured. Arya is the larger of the two, at the back in the photo. She has been to puppy classes and is very smart, eager and quick to learn.

Her brother, Campbell, is smaller but, what he lacks in size, he makes up for in attitude, and is always ready to play and have fun. They both love their walks, are great off and on lead, and have excellent recall.

They’re also fine with other dogs. All in all, they are great family pets and companions. If you would like to meet Arya or Campbell, or both, with a view to offering them a home, please contact us.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.