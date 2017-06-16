Medano’s possible outbreak of E.Coli

GRANADILLA Town Hall closed El Medano’s beach earlier this week as a precaution, following the discovery of E.Coli contamination on the stretch between Playa Chica and Los Balos.

Council spokesman Jacobo Pérez said a further analysis had been commissioned, and the beach is likely to reopen by the weekend.

The results came during a routine water-quality check, and

the local Council decided to close the beach to ensure adequate levels of safety. But it stressed that the health risk was minimal.