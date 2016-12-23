Mayor of Icod: Let’s keep Butterfly Farm

ICOD de los Vinos Mayor Fancis González wants closure on the never-ending conflict over the municipality’s Butterfly Farm, which began 20 years ago.

He is asking the owner, José Antonio Plaza, to reconsider moving the farm to Santiago del Teide and, instead, give the property a cosmetic upgrade, which says the Mayor, is “also requested by the Cabildo’s Historical Heritage Department”.

González added: “It would be much easier to upgrade the current building than to start from scratch in another location.”

The Mayor also defends his actions regarding the Butterfly Farm saying: “We have insisted with the Canarian Government that the General Urban Management Plan should not affect the Butterfly Farm.

“If they agree with us, the Butterfly Farm would have to comply only with the cosmetic upgrade imposed by the Cabildo, such as changing the stone on the front of the building, changing the colour of the aluminium and fit clear glass to make the site a glass-encased garden.

But José Antonio Plaza is shocked with what the Icod Mayor had to say about his Butterfly Farm. “The truth is, we have not been notified by the Cabildo’s Historical Heritage Department,” he insisted. “If someone tells me, in writing, what I have to do, I will do it.

“Initially, they said we had to knock down the building and build a new one, and now they want us to remodel the building with impossible changes.

“No butterfly farm in the world has clear glass, because the sun would create a magnifying effect and kill the insects.”

He added: “The Mayor doesn’t want to take any responsibility, and, absurdly, is accusing me of campaigning against Icod.”