Marino rattle leaders

By Colin Kirby

CD Marino 1 Las Palmas Atletico 2

LAS Palmas, the high-scoring, runaway leaders, have crushed most opponents this season, but Marino made them work hard for this away victory.

The two teams provided a real thriller, packed with chances, some dubious refereeing calls, and good football.

Marino went with their high-ball game, which required a forward with impressive control skills, and they had just the man in Adan.

Chesting, hooking, and heading, he kept creating chances out of nothing. Marko Cicovic launched an early flier down the pitch and Adan brought it down to set up Kevin Castro, who was stopped with a foul.

But Las Palmas were confident, fast and fluid in attack, their defence looked frail, particularly the full-backs.

After firing a warning shot across the home goal, Exposito went for a direct route and went down in the box when challenged by Marko. Captain Boor stepped up and converted the penalty for a 10th-minute lead.

Marino tried to exploit the defensive uncertainty of Las Palmas, and Brad Mills swung in a long ball, to which Adan connected when out-jumping two defenders. But the ball just failed to reach Amed.

Then, defender Sito made a terrible error to gift the ball to Adan, whose shot let him down. But Carlos Gonzalez increased the lead with a determined second attempt after Marko had blocked his initial effort.

Marino’s two-goal deficit didn’t reflect the balance of the game.

Las Palmas are used to punishing rivals who are behind, but Marino were up for the challenge and came back strongly.

Adan was a constant thorn in the Las Palmas side. His a shot on the turn was high and wide, and, just before the break, the keeper had to block the striker twice in quick succession.

Amed had a good first half for Marino and was even better in the second half. He had Sito in his pocket all game, and the full-back must have dreaded the sight of him.

The forward’s reward came from a free-kick. He flighted the ball perfectly to leave the keeper stranded, reducing the arrears after 62 minutes.

But Las Palmas were always a threat going forward, Carlos scooping a shot over the bar, and Marko came to the rescue with his alert goal-keeping. His high take from a corner, and a low save at the post, kept Marino in the hunt.

However, Marino were getting frustrated with ref Marta’s calls, back-up keeper Petar being booked for the second time in a few weeks when sat on the bench.

Pablo came close to adding a third goal, but Marino kept chasing the game and used attacking subs to try to force an equaliser.

Las Palmas always seemed to have that little bit of extra class in reserve, yet there were plenty of pluses for Marino to draw on. They remain fifth, just outside the play-off zone, and need to reduce the widening gap.

New midfield signing Bamba, from Deportivo’s B team, didn’t get the call from the sub bench. But he will have a chance to force his way into the side at Arucas this weekend.