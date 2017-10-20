Man’s Masca saviours
A MAN was airlifted from Masca after falling on to a rock and suffering a serious head injury on Monday afternoon.
An emergency helicopter crew, who were alerted, flew him to Adeje Fire Station, from where paramedics transported the injured patient to Candelaria Hospital for further treatment.
