Major EU headache for Britain’s airlines

EASYJET is reported to be in the process of establishing an EU operating company, to obtain an air-operating certificate.

It follows a warning by EU chiefs to all UK-based airlines that, after Brexit, they must relocate their headquarters if they want to keep their continental routes through Europe.

But the company is adamant it will continue to be based at Luton Airport.

Executives at major carriers have been reminded they would also need to sell off shares to European nationals, to operate on routes across the continent, such as Malaga to Berlin, according to a report in The Guardian.

This would leave airlines such as easyJet in an awkward position, because European routes have become increasingly-important assets to their business models.

Decisions to move bases to the EU could lead to a significant loss of jobs in Britain. And, should negotiators fail to reach an agreement similar to the “open-skies” deal granted to EU members, the UK could impose its own ownership rules, which would prevent airlines such as Dublin-based Ryanair from flying UK domestic routes.

A Ryanair spokesman said the company would “adapt” to changes but Michael O’Leary, who runs the business, has pointed out the dangers of a “cliff-edge” Brexit, criticising the “mildly lunatic optimism” of the British Government.