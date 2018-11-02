Main Adeje roads being overhauled

WORK on resurfacing and upgrading Adeje’s principal roads, throughout the borough, has been carried out in recent months, and it remains ongoing.

The work has been divided into two phases: one in the mainly-tourist zone and the other in the mostly-residential areas, with streets and avenues targeted for improvement.

The improvements are being introduced to meet the heavy demands of a region, which accommodates more than 200,000 people, passing through on a daily basis, as well as the cars and workers serving the area.

Works Councillor Carmen Rosa González Cabrera said: “This is an important investment, which could cost in the region of 3½m euros.

“We are almost finished in Costa Adeje, and we’re moving on to phase two, which is concentrated in the residential villages and neighbourhoods.”

Included in the plans, she said, was work to improve mobility and pavements, for those with special needs.