Madrid in black Brexit summary

A LEAKED Madrid report suggests that a hard Brexit could wreak havoc on Spain’s economy, with “innumerable repercussions” on Britons living in Spain.

The report, written by Spain’s Brexit commission, says Britain’s divorce from the union will leave Spain hugely exposed economically, and will have an impact on everything, from fishing rights to the careers of Spanish footballers playing for UK clubs.

The bleak outlook says Spain’s GDP will fall by between two 2-4bn euros and 4-6bn, and will force its EU budget contributions to an 888m-euro increase, which could result in some regions losing their European funding.

Hardest-hit sectors, according to the report, will be tourism, food, pharmaceutical and the car industry. And exports are expected to fall by between 500m euros and a billion.

It added that companies with large UK operations, such as Banco Santander and Telefonica, would suffer if the pound weakened, or if the UK’s rating were lowered.

The report adds that while the UK will feel most of the effects of Brexit, the EU and Spain “will also suffer negative, economic consequences”.

It points out: “The economic bonds between the UK and Spain are very tight,” and believes migration policy will also be affected, with “innumerable repercussions” for Britons living in the country.

The Brits are recognised as Spain’s largest group of expats after Romanians and Moroccans.

The findings are based on information from different ministries in Spain, with input from the Spanish Embassy in London.

Spanish sources said: “The aim is to get some certainty for citizens and to help the European commission in its role as negotiator.

“At the end of the process, the UK can’t find itself in a better situation outside the EU than in it,” it says. “But if London doesn’t play dirty, the best thing would be not to do mutual damage.”

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he hopes “things will turn out well. “There’s no need to over-dramatise things,” he told reporters. “What we need to do is have good negotiations.

“The UK wants good negotiations, so does Europe and so does Spain, and I hope things will turn out pretty well for everyone.”