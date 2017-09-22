Macmillan’s huge coffee fund-raiser

THE world´s biggest coffee morning will be reaching out to Tenerife next Friday (29th Sept), and Macmillan Cancer Support charity hopes its cups will be running over with generosity.

It takes place at the Apolo Centre’s Zizi Bar, and at The Devon Arms, just below Avenida de Suecia.

They are both in Los Cristianos, and other bars and cafés will almost certainly be contributing to this worthy cause.

A special range of coffee and home-made cakes will be available to buy, and there will also be prize raffles to tempt you.

The kettles will be on between 10am-noon at both venues, and, no doubt, elsewhere in the South.