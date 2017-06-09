Macaws flourish at Loro Parque!

LORO Parque continues to obtain magnificent results with its breeding programmes, and, on this occasion, Loro Parque Fundación (LPF), as the only zoological centre in Europe, has managed to reproduce the Lear’s macaw (Anodorhynchus leari). This is an endangered species that lives in the north of Brazil, and is currently exhibited in the Park.

Since 2006, when the Brazilian government first sent a pair of Lear’s macaws to Loro Parque for reproduction, LPF has seen 30 individuals hatched in Tenerife, nine of which have already been returned to Brazil.

The acclimatisation of the parrots has been fundamental, in order to achieve such successful breeding. The imitation of their natural habitat, the good climate and the food from the Licuri palm tree, on which they feed in Brazil, have been the keys for such good results.

Lear’s macaws have suffered because of illegal trading and the capture of their young, and, when grown up, farmers chase after them to protect their corn. Their habitat is increasingly degraded by the use of land for cattle, and also by the indiscriminate collection of the leaves and fruits of the Licuri palm.

The scientific director of LPF, Rafael Zamora, explains the process of adaptation, and the creation of a habitat most similar to its natural environment: “When the first pair was going to arrive, we took a photo of the cliff where they lived in the area of Brazil, so that our team of craft workers could recreate an imitation as close as possible to these rocks. We have managed to recreate their natural habitat here at Loro Parque.”

Loro Parque Foundation has managed the recovery of the species, and changed the category of protection from “critically endangered” to “threatened animal”, a very important step in conservation.

Up to this date, nearly 500,000 euros have been invested in the protection of Lear’s free-ranging macaw, contributing to the definition of priority actions, previously studying its geographic movements and food resources, and sensitisation of local populations on the importance of maintaining the Licuri palm.

The objective remains to situate the Lear’s macaw as an unmanaged species, reducing its threats and recovering the wild population, in addition to protecting this palm tree, essential for the long-term recovery of the species.