Luke Skywalker the only one to open this space-age attraction

ANYONE in Gibraltar on Tuesday evening might have thought they had been transported into a Star Wars film.

That’s because Luke Skywalker (actor Mark Hamill) was in town, accompanied by Boogie Storm, the “dancing stormtroopers”.

But everything became clear when he appeared in John Mackintosh Square. It was revealed that Mark would, officially, be opening Gibraltar’s latest attraction, the awe-inspiring Skywalk, the following morning.

The Skywalk, a glass-floored walkway, 340m above sea level, is higher than London’s Shard building and has amazing views over three countries and two continents.

It also projects 6.7m out from the Rock at its maximum point. The floor and protective balustrades comprise four layers of laminated glass, giving a total thickness of 4.2cm.

The Skywalk, built on the foundations of an existing base structure from World War II, is designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 150km/hr. It is held secure by 70m of rock anchors and 30,000kg of steel, and can bear the weight of 340 people, although just 50 are authorised to use it at any time.

Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, who was at the inauguration, couldn’t wait to try the Skywalk with his wife, Justine.

“At the top of the Rock of Gibraltar, the Skywalk will serve as a stunning attraction for years to come,” he said.

“And it is only fitting that Mr Hamill, best known as Luke Skywalker himself, should take the first steps.”

Mark tweeted afterwards: “Why they would ever invite me to the opening of something called “#Skywalk” remains a mystery, but it was beyond thrilling to @visit_gibraltar!

“Stunningly beautiful, marvellous Macaques, and truly friendly folks, who all got selfies, whether they wanted them or not.”

Just before the inauguration, the Gibraltar authorities announced that entry to the Skywalk would be free of charge to everybody until 1st April. After that, it will be free for local residents, but there will be a charge for visitors.

The Skywalk will be linked, by walking trails, to other popular attractions in Gibraltar, such as the Windsor Suspension Bridge and the Apes’ Den.

It is open daily from 7am to 10pm, and further information can be obtained from the website www.skywalk.gi