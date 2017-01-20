One lucky podenco!

Accion del Sol news

THIS very happy podenco, hit by a car in Candalaria and discovered in a horrendous condition, has made a full recovery and found a wonderful new home in Germany. The family’s cat is now a special friend! It shows what people can do with love, patience and care, proving what wonderful pets the podencos can make. We still have over 80 at the refuge, looking for loving homes.

Sunday fun-day

We are having a fun-day at the refuge for our dogs on Sunday, 12th February at 2pm, and we would love our avid supporters and friends to come along and make a dog very happy for the afternoon. We will be having fun agility and a stroll down to the beach, or just come and play with one of our many dogs. Please do join in. Our aim is to give every dog in the refuge a little extra love and happiness, on top of what they experience in their normal, daily lives.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol