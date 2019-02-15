What a lucky girl!

Accion del Sol news

WE never give up on the dogs in our care, and constantly strive to find kind, loving, new homes for them. One of our gorgeous dogs was a lovely, 10-year-old German Shepherd, who had spent four years waiting patiently for her day to come, when she would have a new home.

Well, her day did come, and we are so grateful to the lovely Robertson family, for making Perruna’s dream come true. We wish them all lots of happiness together, in the years to come. It’s days like that which make our hard work and dedication so worthwhile.

Please come!

Our next event will be on 24th February at 10am, and we are inviting our friends and supporters to join us in a solidarity walk to the beach.

We want to raise awareness of adopting a dog, many of which are mixed-breeds, and will make wonderful pets. This proves that we do not need to buy pedigree puppies, when the refuge is full of gorgeous dogs.

We would like you to join our campaign and to wear a green scarf or large handkerchief around your neck, to show unity. Please do come and support this event, and make a dog very happy by having a nice, gentle walk, down to the nearby beach. Please contact the refuge, to confirm your attendance.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol