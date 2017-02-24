Lucky to be alive!

Cats Welfare news

LAST week saw the unfolding, dramatic rescue of a cat from an irrigation water tank, high up on Guaza mountain, which towers above Los Cristianos.

The saga started on Saturday, 11th February when we were contacted by Sarah Ingram, a holiday-maker who had been hiking with her partner.

Coming across the remote water tank, she saw a small hole in the concrete roof. She looked inside, and, amidst the gloom, deep inside the tank, she was horrified to see a cat peering up at her.

The next day, after a 90-minute walk in the wind and rain, our volunteers lowered a trap down the hole, but, despite two hours of trying, the cat wouldn’t go in.

We lowered food and water, but, with heavy hearts, eventually had to give up for the day. Over the next few days, repeated trips back to the tank were made, with more failed attempts to entice the cat into the trap.

After a Facebook appeal for a ladder at least seven metres long, and volunteers to carry it up the mountain and to enter the tiny hole, Wednesday, 15th February saw the final rescue of Tankie, as the cat had affectionately become known.

She was successfully lifted up out of the gloom to safety. She turned out to be a beautiful, tabby-Siamese-cross female with powder-blue eyes, quite small and probably under a year old.

She is now on a drip at our wonderful vets Don Perro, but she’s severely dehydrated and very thin. The vet said she will be OK eventually, but it will take time. We think she had been in the hole for a week before she was seen, and was deliberately thrown down there as an unwanted pet.

She is very poorly and will need several weeks of hospital care, an ultrasound to check her organs, regular blood tests, a drip for hydration, special food, vitamins and antibiotics.

Seprona (Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza), a unit of the Spanish Guardia Civil responsible for nature, have taken a keen interest in this rescue.

Also in the tank were the bones of sheep, lambs, another cat and a dog, and it was clear that some of them had been alive whilst in there.

It is suspected that this tank was being used to dispose of unwanted animals by unscrupulous people. The police have temporarily covered the hole with big rocks, and are arranging a locked, metal cover to be put in place.

Following the wonderful response for a new name for Tankie, so many people suggested the name Lucky it was the natural choice.

Lucky has touched all our hearts, but now we need to raise money for her. Can you spare even a small donation towards her care?

