Loving homes needed

Accion del Sol news

WE have more than 220 dogs at our refuge, all looking for new, loving homes, so please do come and visit us to see if, maybe, one dog is the one for you.

Every animal has a full, clean bill of health, and is fully inoculated, micro- chipped, passported and castrated. This is compulsory with all our dogs, in our attempts to reduce the large numbers of unwanted litters, here on our island of Tenerife.

There is no adoption fee, but donations are welcomed towards the upkeep and running of the refuge.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol