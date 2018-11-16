Love a Podenco!

Accion del Sol news

THE beautiful Canarian Podencos make lovely pets. They are widely-used on the island for hunting or breeding, and are often subjected to awful lives.

They are kept on chains or in squalid conditions, and many are underfed, in the belief that they hunt better. We have nearly 90 of these gorgeous dogs at the refuge, many of whom arrived, emaciated, with horrendous injuries, and full of fleas. We painstakingly restore them to full health, and socialise them ready for rehoming.

Do come and visit us if you are thinking of adopting a dog. We have over 200 dogs at the refuge, all looking for someone to love them, and give them the life they deserve.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol.