Los Gigantes Carnival
THE theme for this year’s Los Gigantes Carnival, which begins today (Friday) and runs until 14th March, is One Thousand and One Nights, and here’s the running order:
Today 6th March
9.30pm: Carnival Queen election, with performances by Comparsa Los Joroperos and Káren Méndez.
11pm: Grand Carnival dance, with DJ 8Smille, Ray Castellano and TRB Musically Band
Saturday, 7th
11am: Carnival ludoparque
11.30am: Carnival parade for pets.
5:30pm: Junior Carnival Queen election, with acts by choreographic groups and Ballet Epsylon
11pm: Carnival dance, with Arguayo Band, Orqestra Tropin and Grupo LD, and winners of the best male and female individual costumes, couples, groups, etc, will be chosen
Sunday, 8th
5pm: Coso del Carnaval (main parade), with groups, comparsas and floats, as well as the Queen and Maids of Honour. On arrival in the plaza, Verbena (dance), with Maquinaria band
Monday and Tuesday, 9-10th
Exhibition of carnival costumes in the Plaza Buganvilla, in Los Gigantes
Wednesday, 11th
4.30pm: Carnival afternoon for older people, with performances by senior groups from the municipality, and Pepe Benavente
Thursday, 12th
9pm: Drag Gala for Diversity and Artistic Equality Los Gigantes 2020, followed by Grupo Contratiempo
Friday, 13th March
6pm: Parade of the Sardine, with music from Old Dogs and Tío Franklin
9pm: Burial of the Sardine, followed by firework display from Hermanos Toste.
Midnight: Widows’ Ball, with Orqestra Maraury
Saturday, 14th
Daytime Carnival 2020
11am-2pm: Children’s Carnival ludoparque
2pm: DJ Musica Comercial
4pm: Grupo La Calle
6pm: La Mekánica by Tamarindos
8pm: Jadel
9pm: King Africa
10pm: Grupo La Calle
Midnight: Combo Dominicano
