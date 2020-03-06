Los Gigantes Carnival

THE theme for this year’s Los Gigantes Carnival, which begins today (Friday) and runs until 14th March, is One Thousand and One Nights, and here’s the running order:

Today 6th March

9.30pm: Carnival Queen election, with performances by Comparsa Los Joroperos and Káren Méndez.

11pm: Grand Carnival dance, with DJ 8Smille, Ray Castellano and TRB Musically Band

Saturday, 7th

11am: Carnival ludoparque

11.30am: Carnival parade for pets.

5:30pm: Junior Carnival Queen election, with acts by choreographic groups and Ballet Epsylon

11pm: Carnival dance, with Arguayo Band, Orqestra Tropin and Grupo LD, and winners of the best male and female individual costumes, couples, groups, etc, will be chosen

Sunday, 8th

5pm: Coso del Carnaval (main parade), with groups, comparsas and floats, as well as the Queen and Maids of Honour. On arrival in the plaza, Verbena (dance), with Maquinaria band

Monday and Tuesday, 9-10th

Exhibition of carnival costumes in the Plaza Buganvilla, in Los Gigantes

Wednesday, 11th

4.30pm: Carnival afternoon for older people, with performances by senior groups from the municipality, and Pepe Benavente

Thursday, 12th

9pm: Drag Gala for Diversity and Artistic Equality Los Gigantes 2020, followed by Grupo Contratiempo

Friday, 13th March

6pm: Parade of the Sardine, with music from Old Dogs and Tío Franklin

9pm: Burial of the Sardine, followed by firework display from Hermanos Toste.

Midnight: Widows’ Ball, with Orqestra Maraury

Saturday, 14th

Daytime Carnival 2020

11am-2pm: Children’s Carnival ludoparque

2pm: DJ Musica Comercial

4pm: Grupo La Calle

6pm: La Mekánica by Tamarindos

8pm: Jadel

9pm: King Africa

10pm: Grupo La Calle

Midnight: Combo Dominicano