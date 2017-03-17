Los Cristianos beauties

ARONA Mayor José Julian Mena, together with the Events and Tourism Councillors Aura Martín and David Pérez, greeted the six aspiring candidates for Los Cristianos Carnival Queen 2017 on Monday at the Town Hall.

The Gala will be held on Thursday (23rd Mar) at 9pm on the Carnival’s main stage in Bulevar Chajofe, Los Cristianos.

The candidates are:

Judith Iglesias Navarro, aged 21; Luna Hibner Hernández, 17;

Laura Méndez Rodríguez, 17; María José Chinea Cabrera, 20; Xiomara Reverón Luis, 20, and Alejandra Cano Dorta, 18.