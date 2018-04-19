Lorry-load of hash discovered by cops

POLICE in Almeria have seized around eight tons of hashish, hidden between flagstones and metal panels, in a lorry trailer.

Officers also arrested the driver of the vehicle, who was carrying more than 177,000 euros in cash, according to reports.

The arrest was part of a wider operation against a group, alleged to be trafficking drugs from the south of Spain to other parts of Europe, including Britain.

Spain’s National Police worked alongside the British National Crime Agency during the probe.

The forces began their joint investigation after receiving information that the group were shipping drugs, concealed in packaging, around the continent.

Officers searched the trailer of one vehicle on an Almeria industrial estate, which was loaded with stone slabs and sheets of metal.

In all, 273 blocks of hashish were found hidden in the trailer’s walls and floor, after it had been dismantled completely.

Police believe the trailer was bound for Europe, before the search began.