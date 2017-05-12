Long arm of the Law reaches out

LOCAL Police in Arona are collaborating with the Guardia Civil to increase the presence of the Law in Costa del Silencio, Las Galletas and El Fraile.

It’s a move to combat the increase in robberies and muggings, denounced by residents in these areas.

Arona Council says that since last December, there have been seven joint police patrols, along with the special operation carried out by the National Police Prevention Unit (UPP) in the streets, commercial areas and squares and parks.

And Arona Police Councillor Carolina Reverón has highlighted how well the collaboration between the different security forces is working, as well as the Local Police involvement to ensure security in the municipality.