Lofty window cleaner
AMAZING pictures of a woman cleaning her windows in Spain, and not just any old windows, have gone viral.
The heart-stopping images show the resident climbing out and around the windows of her apartment, which is several stories high.
The pictures were shared on the Facebook group “things that happen in Cantabria”. The building is reportedly in Santander.
