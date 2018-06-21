Liucija boosts Granadilla

Ladies’ football

IT says a lot about the strength of ladies’ football in Spain, and the growing status of Egatesa Granadilla Tenerife, who have attracted a young, proven international to join their squad.

The arrival of Lithuanian signing Liucija Vaitukaityte, a midfielder who, at 18, has starred on the world stage at youth and full international level, is quite a coup for the San Isidro-based team.

They were good value for last season’s fourth place in Spain’s Premier league, and most of the squad have already signed on again, including Maria Jose Perez and Ange Koko, the latest to put pen to paper.