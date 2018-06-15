Lions have no time to stand and stare!

MAY can often be a quiet month in Tenerife, but members of Arona’s Las Galletas, Costa del Silencio Lions Club were still able to keep busy!

Apart from manning our charity shop every weekday in Coral Mar, they have been getting out and about, collecting gratefully-received donations for our shop.

They have also been liaising with the Hermanos Franciscanos de Cruz Blanca (or White Fathers, as they are better known) in Las Chafiras, regarding the purchase of a much-needed “cama ducha”, which is a “shower bed”.

It is for those centre residents unable to sit or stand in the shower. Instead, they are laid on the bed and wheeled in to the shower to be washed.

The White Fathers’ old one was rusty and unsafe, but, at nearly 2,500 euros, they simply did not have the funds to buy a replacement.

We are pleased to say that they received delivery of a brand-new one, which has been put to immediate use.

Pictures show Club President Ericka Oldbury handing over a cheque to White Fathers representative Candelaria, and the recently-purchased Cama Ducha!

The centre looks after some 30 males, who are handicapped, mentally and physically, and simply do not have any family to look after them, or families unable to care for them.

It is a beautiful centre, with lots going on to stimulate their residents, including days out and BBQs in the grounds.

The staff, some paid and some voluntary, perform an outstanding job of making the lives of these gents a little more enjoyable.

Our new recent project, called Lions’ Little Boxes of Love, saw us deliver 20 or so shoe-boxes to the “Soup Kitchen”, as it is known in El Fraile.

These are boxes filled with everyday items, which most of us take for granted: toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, shower-gel, comb, hairbrush, razor, shaving-foam and other toiletries.

They are handed out to those who most need them, via the “Soup Kitchen” staff. It doesn’t take much to drop a few extra items into your shopping trolley each week, to help towards filling another box.

We have a couple of collection points in Los Cristianos for anyone who wants to help: at the Clouds Pool Bar, at the Heights, and Pablos II. And, of course, any donations can also be taken to our shop at Coral Mar.

If there are any other bar or restaurant owners out there who would be happy to become a collection point, please get in touch with our President, Ericka (details below).

Without the help and generosity of the local community, we could not have made such a worthwhile purchase.

So, to all you folk out there donating clothes, books, shoes, bric-a-brac, jigsaw puzzles, games and household items for us to sell in our shop, we thank you!

Those who have any shop items for collection, please see our contact details below, and we will be happy to arrange collection.

And, of course, we thank all of you who purchase from our shop, or attend any of our social events. Your support is much appreciated. Keep an eye out for details of our next event, later in the year.

Our Coral Mar shop is open every weekday, from 10am until 2pm. To keep up-to-date with our activities, future events and any other news, please pop over to https://www.facebook.com/aronalasgalletaslionsclub and like and share our page. We would be grateful.

Interested in finding out more about the Lions? Join us at our monthly meeting, held on the first Monday of every month at 2.30pm in Cath’s Corner, Costa del Silencio.

Or contact our President, Ericka, on 922 798 137 or email: aronalionsclub@hotmail.com