Lions keep strong bond with the White Fathers

THE Arona Las Galletas Costa del Silencio Lions Club continues to strengthen its ties with the Hermanos Franciscanos de Cruz Blanca (or White Fathers as they are more commonly known) in Las Chafiras.

And that’s apart from supporting them with its monthly purchase of much-needed toiletries, and also by contributing towards their “bus fund”.

The White Fathers desperately need an adapted bus, to transport their full-time boarders to various hospital appointments, and to pick-up and drop-off those who use the centre on day-release.

They are still quite a bit short of their target, so the Lions’ 2,500-euro cheque was gratefully received.

To help cheer everyone up, the Lions treated them to a day out at Loro Parque, pictured being met at the entrance by our Vice-President, Julie Kempson.

The Club’s monthly food contribution to El Fraile’s Asociación Comedor Social la Buena Estrella (homeless shelter) was, as always, gratefully received, and members continue to collect for the “Lions Little Boxes of Love”, distributed among those who use the shelter.

These boxes are filled with every-day items, which most people take for granted: toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, shower gel, comb, hairbrush, razor, shaving-foam and other toiletries.

As a reminder, the Club has a couple of collection points in Los Cristianos: the Clouds Pool Bar, at The Heights, and Pablos II, for anyone who wants to help. And, of course, any donations can also be taken to the club’s Coral Mar shop.

Starting on Monday (23rd July) for one week only, the Club will be staging a one-euro sale in the Coral Mar shop, in Costa del Silencio.

Every item will cost just one euro throughout the week, so come along and bag a bargain. The shop is open from Monday to Friday, between 10am-2pm.

The Lions’ next main event is the President’s Night, at Westhaven Bay, on 22nd September. Further details will be available next month, but just pop that date in your diary!

For any generous business owners who would like to donate a raffle prize, please contact our President, Ericka, on 922 798 137.

And remember, you can follow the Club, and its activities, on Facebook/aronalasgalletaslionsclub