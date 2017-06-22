Lions making a huge splash!

SAN Miguel Lions Club has celebrated the worldwide organisation’s centenary by having a big fiesta at Costa Adeje’s Water Park.

Those Lions available enjoyed a wonderful day with a group of 35 people from AMISUR, South Tenerife’s Disabled Association, which is a day-care centre in San Miguel.

The management (Manuel) and staff were really helpful and made the day go smoothly. Food was laid on and soon disappeared … only to be replaced!

June marks the Lions’ Centennial Year, and clubs worldwide are celebrating in different ways, most of them trying to give their time and efforts to the local communities.

It is a proud time for San Miguel President Susan to hold that position during this momentous occasion.

As a thank-you to the Lions, AMISUR invited our club members to their Canarian Day celebrations, and it was wonderful to be with the locals again, celebrating their day with food, wine, music and dancing.

This followed soon after our annual Disadvantaged Children’s Holiday Project in May, which saw several groups from Britain make up a 40-strong group with carers.

As ever, it was a fabulous success, and we have received many thank-you cards and letters from the groups. Everyone enjoyed our outings to the Monkey Park, Water Park and Loro Park.

To see those kids’ faces reminds us why we put the work in, all-year-round, to make these holidays happen.

We will have a new President for the next Lions year, when Carole takes over from Susan for the next 12 months, from 1st July (next Saturday). If you would like to come along to celebrate President’s Night with us, at the Chicken Shack, Costa del Silencio, the tickets (20 euros) are available from our Charity Shop in The Dip, Costa del Silencio.

A sumptuous, three-course meal follows the 7pm drinks and canopies, and we then have a wonderful night of entertainment, featuring Janie Jay and our very own Dave G Tracey. Special guests will be The Retro Rockets.

So get yourself dressed up and come along and enjoy a splendid night, for just 20 euros.

If anyone is interested in joining San Miguel Lions Club, which has various activities, whether as a member or simply to offer your help, contact Secretary Ralph on our Facebook page, or via a PM.

You can also call into our Charity Shop, which is open five days a week, Monday to Friday (10am-2pm), and speak with any Lion. Ralph is there on Mondays.