EARLIER this year, members of Lions Club Tenerife Isla Sur were being hosted by the Adeje Bomberos, at the fire station in Fañabe. It was a thank-you for financially supporting a senior member of the Bomberos to attend a special, week-long, training seminar in France.

This was to train a firefighter in locating and rescuing people trapped underground, in the event of a building collapse. We asked the Bomberos which piece of needed equipment was at the top of their wish list…they replied: “a drone”.

Fire fighters all over the world now use commercial-quality drones for assessing the extent of a fire in a building or forest. They are used to locate missing persons by mapping out a large section of land, then automatically traversing the area.

If a car goes down a ravine, the drone can be used close up to see if there are people in the car or surrounding area. Likewise, with boats going on the rocks at sea, or people falling over cliffs, a drone can be used to assess the situation.

A major part of this project for our club is to not only fund the equipment, but to train a number of “pilots”, to be able to maximize their use. They need to be trained by professionals, and pass examinations under the control of AENA the airport authorities.

The handover of the drone took place last Thursday, and local dignitaries from Adeje and Arona town halls were present to witness the inaugural flight of the Lion Drone.

The Adeje volunteers are the first firefighters in the south of Tenerife to have use of this vital equipment. As we are all residents in this area, we call it enlightened self-interest to have access to this modern technology.