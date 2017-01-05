VIEW WHOLE
Light aircraft crash scatters sunbathers

Local 1SUNBATHERS on Las Teresitas beach ran for their lives after a private plane crash-landed on the popular Santa Cruz spot last week.

The light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at 1pm last Tuesday, just two days after Christmas Day.

The three people on board, a British pilot, together with a woman and 14-year-old girl, both from Belgium, were injured but survived the crash. They were taken to  Candelaria hospital.

Eye-witnesses said firemen had to cut through the roof of the plane to release the pilot. But the woman and the teenager walked away from the wreckage.

Authorities said the plane had just left Tenerife North airport on its way to Morocco when a technical problem was discovered.

They were alerted about a light aircraft being in trouble and about to perform an emergency landing on the airport runway.

Minutes later, stunned bathers reported that it had crashed on the beach.

Santa Cruz Mayor Jose Manuel Bermudez said it was a “miracle” no one had been killed.

 

