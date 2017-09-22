Liberty Seguros rewards customer loyalty

UNTIL 20th December 2017, Liberty Seguros will welcome new customers and reward existing policy holders with cashback offers on both car and home insurance policies.

With so many insurance providers out there today, choosing one which is right for your needs is not an easy feat. Expatriates living in Spain will undoubtedly be drawn towards a provider that not only offers a premium service, but also speaks their language, and Liberty Seguros is proud to be serving the needs of 175,000 expatriates living both in mainland Spain, and on the islands.

Today’s customers require more than just a superior service; they wish to be valued and rewarded for placing their trust in our products. It’s for this reason that, this year, Liberty Seguros will not only be offering new customers special cashback offers on car and home insurance policies, but our existing customers, who take out new policies, will receive a much-higher reward.

Between 21st September and 20th December 2017, all new customers who take out their first car or home insurance policy, paying by direct debit, will be welcomed by Liberty Seguros with 40-euro cashback.

Also, during this same period, existing customers of Liberty Seguros, who take out new home or car insurance policies, will be rewarded for their loyalty with 60-euro cashback. This will be deposited directly into the policy holder’s bank account, as long as the policy is paid by direct debit. For their convenience, payments can be set up both in Spain, or in their home country bank account, as long as it is within the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) zone.

Customers must be aware that these offers are not for renewals or replacements, and some minimum premiums do apply. For example, car insurance must be for fully-comprehensive cover, with an annual premium exceeding 400 euros in mainland Spain, and over 300 euros in the Canary Islands.

Home-insurance premiums, for cover on the mainland and the Balearics, must exceed 200 euros, and home-insurance premiums in the Canary Islands must exceed 150 euros.

According to Liberty Seguros, this is the first year that our cashback gift to our existing customers has been increased to reward their loyalty. It is vital that these customers feel – and continue to feel – valued. Our policy holders are more than just a number, and, at Liberty Seguros, we remain committed to ensuring a valued, personalised service that understands and meets the needs of all policy holders.

In order to achieve this, and to assist those who prefer a more-personalised service, Liberty Seguros has an extensive network of 300 brokers who are dedicated to providing friendly, expert advice. Speaking your own language, these brokers are available to discuss, face-to-face, the cover that will be right for you.

With insurance for not only for car and home, but also life, pet, business, commercial, leisure, public liability and personal injury, today Liberty Seguros is considered the expat’s No.1 choice in Spain.

To find out more, or to receive a no-obligation quote, visit www.libertyexpatriates.es. Or, to find out the location of your nearest broker, simply call 91 342 25 49.