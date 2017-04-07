Liberty Seguros Cashback rewards for all customers

LIBERTY Seguros are rewarding both existing and new customers with big Cashbacks until 26th June.

Existing customers who take out a new home, car or life insurance policy, which is paid by direct debit, will be rewarded with a 60-euro Cashback directly to their bank account, as long as it’s in the SEPA zone.

Normally, these Cashback offers have been for new customers exclusively. But now, Liberty Seguros is rewarding loyalty to their own customers, too, with this 60-euro Cashback.

However, new customers, taking out their first policy with the company, are not forgotten either. By taking out any of the aforementioned insurance covers, they will get a 40-euro Cashback paid into their bank account in the SEPA zone, again if paid by direct debit!

These offers are not for renewals or replacements and some minimum premiums apply. For example, car insurance must be for fully comprehensive cover, with an annual premium exceeding 400 euros.

Home insurance premiums for cover on the mainland and the Balearics must exceed 200 euros or 150 euros if the home is in the Canary Islands. Finally, Life Insurance premiums must have a value greater than 150 euros.

One advantage in choosing Liberty Seguros is that you can discuss your requirements with a genuine, professional agent or broker face-to-face (of which Liberty has over 300), in your own language, which make the whole procedure much more personal than doing things over a telephone.

Liberty Seguros provides insurance not only for car, home, life, but also for pet, business and commercial, leisure like golf, marine, and personal injury … almost anything you may need to do with insurance from one leading company.

That’s why Liberty Seguros is considered the expat’s No.1 choice.

For those who need to know the whereabouts of a Liberty broker or agent, simply call 913 422 549, or visit www.libertyexpatriates.es