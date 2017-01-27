Leo needs a home!

Accion del Sol news

LEO was found wandering the streets of Parque de la Reina, full of the usual fleas and ticks. So, after the initial veterinary check, it was straight to the shower area to wash away the many unwanted guests, crawling around in his fur.

Then, on with a smart, woolly jacket to keep him warm. He is of a mixed breed and only 3½ months old, but, judging by the size of his paws, he will grow to be a large dog.

He is gorgeous and a lot of fun, with the most amazing nature. He was taken for his first little outing on a lead, and was quick to master walking, even venturing down a few, scary steps.

He will definitely need a finca or large garden, because of the size he will grow to be. If you think Leo may be the dog for you, then please do come and visit him during our opening hours.

Refuge Fun Day

On Sunday, 12th February at 2pm we are having a Fun Day for the dogs at the refuge. We would like our avid supporters and friends to come along and make a dog very happy for the afternoon.

We will be having fun-agility and a stroll down to the beach. Or just come and play with one of our many dogs. Please do join in. Our aim is to give every dog in the refuge a little extra love and happiness, on top of what they experience in their normal, daily lives.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol