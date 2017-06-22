Legends pouring into the Hard Rock Hotel

THE recently-opened Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife has confirmed the music legends who will feature at “Children of the 80’s” for the rest of the year.

It’s the hotel’s monthly Eighties’ party, which has already infiltrated the island with its addictive and characteristic “old-school” vibe.

Byron Stingily was the last star to grace the open-air stage, on 10th June, dancing and singing to the beat of his best Eighties’ hits, including the renowned “Get Up Everybody”.

On 15th July, the Hard Rock Hotel is flying in Londonbeat, one of the best R&B and dance-mixers of all time, best known for the “I’ve Been Thinking About You” hit.

“The Power”, a dance song which gave Snap! global success, will be ringing around Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s lagoon on 12th August.

Alice DJ will light up the evening of 16th September with her Ninety’s hits, including “Better Off Alone”, “Back In My Life” and “Will I Ever”, among others.

The never-ending Hard Rock Hotel summer in Tenerife on 14th October brings Technotronic, known for the summer theme “Pump Up The Jam”.

On 11th November, it’s the turn of Soul II Soul, whose track “Keep On Moving” is set to make the open-air dance floor vibrate.

The first anniversary of “Children of the 80’s” at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife will be celebrated on 9th December, promising a must-see event for all dance-music lovers, and featuring Just Kool (Kool and the Gang).

In addition to the guest artists, each party is supported by DJ trio “Dream Team Reload” and local Canary Island superstars “Puretas Party”, as well as dazzling entertainers and Eighties’ costumes.

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife is a five-star hotel located near the Costa Adeje in the south of Tenerife. It comprises 624 rooms, including 260 suites, which are split across two towers – Oasis and Nirvana – combining contemporary interiors and lavish amenities.

The Rock Royalty Level, located on the 13th, 14th and 15th floors of the Nirvana Tower, houses rock-star-worthy suites offering exclusive services, such as a private concierge and VIP check-in.

The live music entertainment is complemented by Hard Rock International’s priceless collection of music memorabilia, displayed prominently throughout the hotel.

And, with the Sound of Your Stay® programme of music amenities, including in-room, guitar jam-sessions, streaming play-lists available upon check-in, and in-room delivery of professional DJ equipment, guests will experience complete musical immersion like no other.

To complement the music offering and live concerts, guests can also enjoy three pools, access to a lagoon and a beach club, complete with Balinese beds, all just steps from the property. The hotel also boasts signature Hard Rock facilities, including a Rock Spa®, Body Rock® gym and world famous Rock Shop®.

Guests at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife will have full access to all live events, at no extra cost.

Deluxe rooms at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife are priced from 283 euros on a B&B basis, based on two people sharing. Tickets to “Children of the 80’s” gig, costing from 15 euros, can be purchased via www.childrenofthe80s.com.